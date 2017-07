ఆంధ్రావనిలో ఫ్లోరైడ్ భూతం: లేవే కనికారాలూ...

General

Swetha

English summary

The ground water is contaminated by excess of fluoride in 11 out of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, whereas all the 13 districts have areas with excess of nitrate in them. According to a statement made by Sanwar Lal Jat, Union minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, AP districts including Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Ananathpur and Srikakulam have been identified as having fluoride levels in excess of 1.5 mg/l, which is the permissible limit as per the drinking water standards of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).