బాల విశ్వసుందరి పోటీలకు మన అందాల బాలిక(పిక్చర్స్)

Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Padmalaya Nanda to represent India at 'Little Miss Universe 2017' beauty pageant, in Batumi, Georgia pic.twitter.com/xq9cSVQnEH

Odia girl Padmalaya Nanda sets her eyes on Little Miss Universe beauty pageant which is to be held in Georgia, US, commencing on May 31 and ending on June 6.