అసలేమిటీ జీఎస్టీ? వినియోగదారుడికి అంతిమంగా లాభమా? నష్టమా?

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 11:20 [IST]

Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a value-added tax at each stage of the supply of goods and services precisely on the amount of value addition achieved. It seeks to eliminate inefficiencies in the tax system that result in ‘tax on tax’, known as cascading of taxes. GST is a destination-based tax on consumption, as per which the state’s share of taxes on inter-state commerce goes to the one that is home to the final consumer, rather than to the exporting state. GST has two equal components of central and state GST.