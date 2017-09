వాయుసేన అమ్ములపొదిలో కొత్త ‘అస్త్రం’!

General

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) — Astra — underwent a series of successful trials+ for four days over the Bay of Bengal, marking completion of its development phase. "The final development flight trials of Astra BVRAAM were successfully conducted over the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha during September 11-14. A total of seven trials were conducted against pilotless target aircraft successfully," the defence ministry said in a statement today.