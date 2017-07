ఆడపిల్ల అని సరోగసి మోసం: తప్పించుకున్న దంపతులు

General

Swetha

English summary

Sarogacy cheating is revealed in Hyderabad. A Guntur couple approached Mahaboob Nagar Women for surrogacy process but in 9th month scanning revealed that girl infant. So, Guntur couple has left the hyderabad and sarogacy processed hospital also closed the doors. In this context Mahaboob nagar women admitted in Peetla burju hospital and delivered but hospital authorities kept it secrecy.