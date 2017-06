ఆషామాషీ కాదు, అడుగు దూరమే: నేడే ఇస్రో ‘బాహుబలి’

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the countdown begins at 3.58 pm on Sunday for the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) -Mark III from Sriharikota on Monday at 5.28 pm, ISRO centres behind the design of the launch indicate that in addition to being a human-rated vehicle, it marks the efforts of the 'Make in India' space project that's fully indigenous and will be a major fete of self-reliance for the country.