పారా హుషార్: తెలంగాణపై డెంగ్యూ ఎటాక్.. తర్వాతీ వరుసలో...

Viral, infectious fevers here in Telangana districts with recent Rains. Karim Nagar, Kothagudem, Yadadri - Bhongir districts affects with Dengue, Swine flu and Malaria fevers. 44 Dengue fever cases filed un officially. State Medical and Health Minister Dr Laxma Reddy said that their government ready to face viral fever in rainy season but real conditions are different.