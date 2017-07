డ్రగ్స్ కేసులో పూరీ, ఇతరులు: నిందితులా? బాధితులా?

General

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Drugs case is creating sensation in tollywood industry. In this case SIT officials already started enquiry. Tollywood Director Puri Jagannath, Cameraman Shyam K Naidu, Actors Subbaraju, Tarun are faced SIT enquiry. On Monday it's turn for Hero Navadeep. Here an important question was araised. In which angle SIT Officials are seeing the Tollywood personalities? Whether they are Accused? or Victims?