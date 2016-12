'కుమార్తెను వికలాంగుడికి.. అతని అక్క ఆ తండ్రికి రెండో భార్య'

పాకిస్తాన్ లో లింగ వివక్ష ఎంత దారుణంగా ఉందో చెప్పే ఘటన ఇది. పైపెచ్చు.. ఇదంతా దైవాదేశమే అన్న ఓ మూఢత్వం.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Mohammad Ramzan can neither hear nor speak, and he has a childlike mind. But he knew his wife, Saima, was too young when she was given to him as a bride.