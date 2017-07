Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After 17 tumultuous years, a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) will rollout from midnight tonight, overhauling India’s convoluted indirect taxation system, unifying the $2-trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market. In 2000 Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpyee introduces the concept, sets up a committee headed by the then West Bengal Finance Minister Asim Dasgupta to design a GST model.