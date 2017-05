ఈశాన్య భారత ప్రగతికి వారధి ధోలా - సాదియా: నేడే ప్రారంభం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 9:26 [IST]

English summary

India's longest bridge, over nine kilometres long, will be inaugurated today in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government completes three years in office. The bridge is among a series of infrastructure projects that PM Modi has fast-tracked since taking charge after a landslide win in 2014. Launched a decade ago under the government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, PM Modi's biggest challenge is to see these projects to completion without the years-long delays that have beset many key endeavours in Asia's third largest economy.