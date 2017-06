జీఎస్టీ ఎఫెక్ట్ మరి: లక్షకు పైగా కొత్త ఉద్యోగాలు!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The job market is looking forward to a big boost from the new GST regime and expects over one lakh immediate new employment opportunities, including in specialised areas like taxation, accounting and data analysis. The historic tax reform, to be rolled out from July 1, is expected to help the formal job sector attain an annualised growth rate of 10-13 per cent and fuel demand for professionals in various segments of the economy, experts said.