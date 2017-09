ఖాళీ చేసి వెళ్లిపోండి.. లేకపోతే చచ్చిపోతారు, అధికారుల హెచ్చరిక, భారతీయులు విలవిల, ఆకలి కేకలు!

General

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Soldiers and police in helicopters and special high-water trucks on Thursday rescued thousands of Texans stranded by floodwater dumped by Hurricane Harvey, which killed at least 37 people as it drenched the Gulf Coast this week. Some 779,000 Texans had been ordered to evacuate their homes and another 980,000 had fled on their own amid concerns that swollen reservoirs and rivers could bring new flooding even as Harvey, downgraded to a tropical depression, headed inland, according to Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Elaine Duke. In the U.S. energy hub of Houston, which was paralyzed by the storm earlier in the week, firefighters conducted a block-by-block search of homes to rescue stranded survivors and recover bodies.