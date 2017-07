అంతా షాక్: పెళ్లి కొడుకుతోపాటు బావిలో పడిన గుర్రం(వీడియో)

General

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

#WATCH : Rescue operation of a horse that fell into a well alongwith the bridegroom during a wedding ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda(July 12) pic.twitter.com/LwxkL11f27

English summary

In an unfortunate incident, a horse carrying groom fell into the well during in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The incident took place when someone burst crackers during a marriage ritual, frightening the horse and it fell into the well along with the groom.