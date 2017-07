మీరు మా ప్రధాని అయితే ఎంతో బాగుండేది: సుష్మా స్వరాజ్ కు ఊహించని ప్రశంస

General

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa to a Pakistani national for medical treatment in India. Swaraj's direction to India's High Commissioner in Pakistan Gautam Bambawale came after a woman Hijaab Asif sought the external affairs minister's urgent intervention. Touched by Swaraj's prompt response, Asif praised Swaraj and even said that Pakistan would have changed had she been the prime minister of her country. Minutes after Swaraj's tweet to Bambawale, the Indian mission tweeted that it was in touch with the applicant. "Ma'am, we are in touch with the applicant. Rest assured we will follow it up," the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.