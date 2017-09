కలల సౌధంలో కలవరం: అగమ్య గోచరంగా ‘డ్రీమర్లు’

General

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

LOS ANGELES — Safir Wazed, a graduate student born in Bangladesh and raised in California, struggled to focus on his studies. Evelin Salgado, born in Mexico and raised in Tennessee, was ending plans to buy a house and wondering what would happen to her teaching job. And Basilisa Alonso did what thousands of other so-called Dreamers did on Tuesday: She marched in the streets to make her plight known.