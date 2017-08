రాజ్యసభకు అహ్మద్ పటేల్ ఎన్నిక: రియల్ విన్నర్ ఈసీ

Politics

Swetha

English summary

New Delhi: The Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi received a report from the Gujarat Returning Officer (RO) at 5:19 pm on Tuesday, seeking permission to go ahead with counting for the all-important Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll. The report stated that during the polling, the election agent of Congress Party submitted two written applications for rejection of votes tendered by Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghavji Bhai Patel, for violation of the procedure under Rule 39AA of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, as they showed their marked ballot papers to people other than the authorized representative of the Congress Party.