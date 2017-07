పీకల్లోతు కష్టాల్లో లాలూ: సంక్షోభం అంచున నితీశ్ సర్కార్

Politics

Swetha

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 7:56 [IST]

English summary

New Delhi/Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today sank into deeper trouble with the CBI conducting raids across four cities in a corruption case in which his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused. The case relates to alleged manipulation in award of contract for maintenance of two hotels run by a subsidiary of the Indian Railways--IRCTC-- when the RJD chief was railway minister in the UPA government. The searches, which started at 7 am and included Rabri Devi's Circular Road residence in Patna, were spread across 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Gurgaon and Bhubaneswar.