చంద్రబాబు హెచ్చరికలు గాలికే: తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్ల తెగింపు

Telugu Desham Party West Godavari leaders expressed dessent on their leaders. There is no co-ordination with in MP Maganti Babu and district MLAs Peethala Sujatha, M Srinivas Rao, M Venkateswar Rao and others. District Incharge Minister Prathipati Pullarao compromise formula didn't worked out. Finally District Party president Sita Ramalaxmi requested postphone the meet upto district co ordination meet.