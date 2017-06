నో ఎంట్రీ: కొత్త ట్రెండ్, కెసిఆర్, చంద్రబాబు దారిలోనే...

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was detained by police when he tried to force his way into Madhya Pradesh with surging crowds of Congress supporters shouting slogans in praise of the farmer. According to police, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest. Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath.