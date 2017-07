రేపే రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికలు: విలువలకు ప్రతిరూపం కేఆర్, వివాదాల్లో ఫక్రుద్ధీన్

Politics

On July 17, 4,896 electors will cast a total of 10,98,903 votes (more on that later) to elect the next President of India. The electors will include all elected Members of Legislative Assemblies and Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). People nominated to a state's legislative assembly (for example, Peter Fanthome from Uttar Pradesh) or to the Rajya Sabha (such as Sachin Tendulkar or Subramanian Swamy), like the rest of us, cannot vote in the Presidential election 2017. Counting of votes for the Presidential election will take place on July 20 and on July 25, a day after incumbent Pranab Mukherjee demits office, India will get its 14th President.