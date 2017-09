రేపు మోడీ క్యాబినెట్ విస్తరణ: యువరక్తం ప్లస్ అనుభవం!

Politics

Swetha

English summary

The Narendra Modi government is all set for an expansion-cum-reshuffle on 3 September early morning, BJP sources have told Firstpost. A Cabinet reshuffle has been on the cards since Manohar Parrikar resigned as defence minister to become the Chief Minister of Goa. Finance minister Arun Jaitley has been holding additional charge of the defence ministry since then. While the view in the political leadership is that a Cabinet reshuffle is certainly required, the big question is about the timing.