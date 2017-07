Politics

Following the footsteps of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YSRC president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will take out a Padayatra covering all 13 districts of the state in six months starting October 27. Making the announcement at the conclusion of his party’s two-day plenary in Guntur on Sunday, he said he would cover 3,000 km touching every village and region in the state to assure people of the “good days ahead” if his party is voted to power. He will commence his walkathon from Idupulapaya and make his first stop at Tirumala. He will trek to the hill shrine and after seeking Lord Venkateswara’s blessings, resume the yatra.