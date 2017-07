ఢిల్లీలో ‘జంబలకిడి పంబ’: వాళ్లే మారిపోతున్నారు!

Grapevine

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2017, 10:41 [IST]

English summary

There is a waiting list of five at central Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital. The number may not seem large for a surgical procedure but doctors say, compared with the past, it is nothing short of a surge. The procedure in question is a sex-change operation and its growing demand in the city suggests old taboos are beginning to melt away.