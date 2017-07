ఫిర్యాదు: మంత్రి గంటాకు సొంత పార్టీ నేత ఝలక్

Grapevine

In another jolt to HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP, former chairman of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (District Central Library) and senior leader of TD Thota Nagesh has filed a complaint against Pratyusha Associates, the company which was once owned by the minister and his family members with the special investigating team (SIT) probing the tampering of land records and land grabbing on Thursday.