Grapevine

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In Delhi.. Nehru Place is the most famous market to buy electronic goods especially laptops, desktops and their accessories. There one can find all the famous laptop brand showrooms with service centres also. Surprising this is here merchents sell the laptops in Kilograms. Also if one is on budget constraint, there are many shops selling branded laptops albeit at a lower cost than the actual market cost. Most of the suppliers are based out of this market only. It is the ultimate destination for all the computing needs.