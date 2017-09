బయటకు బాబా.. తెర వెనుక విలాస జీవితం

Grapevine

Swetha

English summary

SIRSA: A tunnel and a passageway connecting Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's quarters to the hostel of his female disciples were on Saturday found by the security agencies during the second day of a massive sanitisation exercise inside the headquarters of his sect. An illegal fire cracker factory and chemicals were also found during the search of the premises of the dera, whose chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was jailed for 20 years in two rape cases+ last month.