అన్నాడీఎంకేలో చేరనున్న విజయశాంతి? ఈ భేటీలు అందుకేనా?

Will Vijayasanthi join in AIADMK? According to the AIADMK forces the answer is 'YES'. Two days back Actress Vijayasanthi went to Parappana Agraharam Jail and met AIADMI Chief Sasikala and Yesterday again she met the party's Deputy Chief TTV Dinakaran in Chennai. The giving signals that soon Vijayasanthi will join in AIADMK.