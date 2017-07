శ్రావణ మంగళవారం: మంగళగౌరీ వ్రతము.. విధానము.. చరిత్ర!

Feature

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Mangala Gowri Vratam or Sravana Mangalavaram Nomu is considered to be very auspicious by women as the Mangala Gowri Vratam would prevent widowhood and lead a life of joy and prosperity. This Mangala Gowri vratam is performed on Tuesdays in the auspicious month of Sravanamasam.