నీళ్ల కోసం వచ్చిన మైనర్ బాలికను... ఆ పాడు పాస్టర్ ఏం చేశాడంటే...

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 55-year-old Pastor Selvamani committed rape on a 11-year-old minor Girl here in Padma Nagar of Renigunta. This incident was came into limelight after many days. After hearing from the girl local people attacked on the Church, catched the Pastor, tied up him to a poll and beaten brutally. After that they handover him to police.