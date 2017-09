చేతులెత్తేసిన ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, మంత్రులు.. చంద్రబాబుకు షాక్!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu was shocked by knowing that most of the MLAs and Ministers in his party don't know how to use the Tablet PCs. While speaking in a 2 days work shop for MLAs.. Chandrababu asked his Party Men that how many are brought Tabs. For this question, half of the MLAs are raised their hands. Again Babu asked them how many of them are able to use the tabs. For this question, only few hands rose. After that he gave a questionaire and asked them to fill the answers on their tabs. At this moment, most of the MLAs and Ministers got tensed.