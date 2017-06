చనిపోయాడనుకొని అంత్యక్రియలు నిర్వహించారు, కానీ, బతికొచ్చాడు, ఏం జరిగింది?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A miracle inicident happend in Nellore district on Saturday. Murali working as a lorry driver. last month he went to duty, one dead body found police in Saidapuram forest area lastmonth 25. That dead body like as Murali.Murali parents completed cremetion that body. Murali realtives found him in Ravur on Saturday. parents bring him to home.