ఫ్యాన్స్ గిఫ్ట్: పోస్టల్ స్టాంప్‌ పై జనసేన అధినేత, జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా విడుదల

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is balancing his political engagements along with his film commitments. He revealed that he will make his full-time entry into politics from October and the actor is currently busy wrapping up his next film with Trivikram Srinivas. A postal stamp on the actor has been released recently ahead before Pawan's birthday which falls on September 2nd. Janasena activist Pothina Venkata Mahesh and postal officer Varadayya released the postal stamp in Vijayawada. Speaking on this occasion, Mahesh revealed that they released the stamp on the eve of Pawan Kalyan's birthday. Pawan is currently busy constructing his party and he has been selecting the party activists along with crucial leaders who will lead the party from the backend.