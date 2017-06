వార్నీ.. ఇది ఇల్లా... షాపింగ్‌ మాలా? ఏసీబీ అధికారులే షాక్ తిన్నారంటే...

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The Andhra Pradesh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday unearthed unaccounted wealth and assets worth several crores from a senior state bureaucrat.ACB sleuths started an early morning raid at the premises related to Bayyavarapu Sureshbabu(56).He is the additional director with Industries and Commerce Department and was recently transferred. ACB Officials were Shocked after seing AD Suresh Babu's House. In search, they found 313 dresses, 250 footwear, 6 lakhs worth of cosmetics and kilograms of silver currency notes.