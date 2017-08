అభిమాని చెంప చెళ్లుపై షాక్: 'బాలకృష్ణ చేయి తగిలితే పులకరింత, తాకితే పుణ్యం'

Andhra Pradesh

South star-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, notorious for his temper, has been caught on camera planting a hard slap on a fan in public in Andhra Pradesh. The brother-in-law of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was campaigning for by-elections next week in Nandyal, 200 km from Hyderabad.