Andhra Pradesh

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

As Nandyal enters polling on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has spun a googly. She wondered aloud to TD supporters and the media whether the TD opponent was YSRC president, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy or Shilpa Mohan Reddy.