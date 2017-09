బయట బాగా లేదు, ప్రపంచంలోని 10 భవనాలకు ధీటుగా: అమరావతి డిజైన్లపై బాబు అసంతృప్తి

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G



Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to finalise the structural designs which London-based Foster+Partners had come up with for Legislative Assembly, Secretariat and the High Court which comprise the government administrative complex.After going through the designs at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, though satisfied with the internal structural designs, wanted to take a fresh look at the external designs and discuss them with ministers and officials before giving the final nod.