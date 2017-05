షాక్: గన్ మెన్లను సరెండర్ చేసిన 12 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, ముగ్గురు ఎమ్మెల్సీలు

పశ్చిమగోదావరి జిల్లా తణుకు ఎమ్మెల్యే రాధాకృష్ణపై కేసు నమోదు వ్యవహారం అనుకోని మలుపు తిరిగింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

West Godavari MLAs of the ruling TD party have sent their gunmen back to the department in protest against district Superintendent of Police Mr Bhaskar Bhushan and the police. As many as 12 MLAs and three MLCs took the decision, expressing concern over booking cases against Tanuku MLA A. Radhakrishna.They expressed anger over the police actions and they made allegations against the SP.