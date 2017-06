నేటి నుంచే: ఏపీలోని 10.6మిలియన్ల ఆవులకు ‘ఆధార్’ అనుసంధానం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Starting June 1 the Andhra Pradesh government will embark on a project of issuing Aadhaar like unique numbers to cattle. The process of linking the Aadhaar number of the farmer or the owner of the cattle at the local veterinary hospital in Amaravati in Guntur district of the state will be launched in the presence of state agriculture minister S.Chandramohan Reddy.