కాకినాడ అభివృద్ధికి వాళ్లే అడ్డు, ఒక్క సీటు కూడా రాకూడదు, బుద్ధి చెప్పండి: సీఎం చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu campaigned in Kakinada for it's MCE in which he slammed YS Jagan at roadshow. He said he will do justice to Kapu community people as promised in 2014 elections. He announced that TDP govt is striving to bring another port to Kakinada along with a Logistic University and Beach Road. He said TDP govt will make Kakinada a Smart City. He said YSR govt has shown empty hands to Kapu's in 2004 and slammed congress govt for not doing any sort of development in Kakinada. He requested Kakinada voters to give their verdict through votes in favour of TDP.