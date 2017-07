పట్టిసీమకు ప్రాచుర్యం సరే.. పోలవరం సంగతేమిటి?

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

The Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary (TDPP) committee decided to mount pressure on the Centre for getting Railway zone as well as for increasing the number of Assembly constituencies in the State and other issues pertaining to the AP State Reorganisation Act during the Parliament Session, which will start on July 17. AP CM Chandra babu said that no problem with YSR Congress Party while they didn't have experience in governence. Chandra babau said that he had 40 years experience in Politics and People know what we have to do this governent.