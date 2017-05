ఏప్రిల్1,2017నాటికి అభ్యర్థుల వయసు 18ఏళ్లకు తక్కువ ఉండరాదు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Directorate Of Town And Country Planning, Government Of Andhra Pradesh, Guntur has advertised a notification for the recruitment of 252 Diploma Apprentice vacancies in Town & Country Planning Department in various Urban Local Bodies in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply Online from 04-05-2017 to 18-05-2017.