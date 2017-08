Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

AP Minister's close associate has links with Cricket Bookies in Nellore. Some other peoples representatives also played active role in cricket bookies. SP Ramakrishna focus this issue. So who are involved in this gambling were now tension for thier fate. some of ex ministers, ex mlas associates also involved in this issue. Nellore police will produce in Court on Thurs Day