సదావర్తిపై మాణిక్యాల రావు ఇలా: ‘ఐలయ్య సారీ చెప్పాల్సిందే’

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Minister Manikyala Rao, welcomed Supreme Court (SC) judgement on Sadavarti lands. He hoped that the lands will fetch Rs. 13,000 crores, as demanded by YSRCP leaders. Welcoming the decision of the court, he hailed the decision for more scope to auction the lands.