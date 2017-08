జగన్ అపరిపక్వతే: కానీ ఫిరాయింపు మంత్రుల మాటేమిటి?

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Ex MLC Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy joining meeting creates tension in Power party Teludu Desham. But AP Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan reddy said immature comment on Chandrababu is not acceptable to any body at the same time AP CM Chandra Babu made so many assurances for people in 2014 elections but he isn't implement in their assurances.