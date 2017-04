‘బాహుబలి2’ని వాడేస్తున్నారిలా: సూరత్ నుంచి ఏపీ, టీతోపాటు దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:39 [IST]

English summary

Do you like to clad in a Baahubali saree? If so, then you can have one. As Baahubali 2 fever has gripped the entire nation ahead of its much awaited release, the frenzy has seeped into the garment industry as well.