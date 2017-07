ఆ తర్వాత ఆళ్లగడ్డపై దృష్టి: కేసులు పెడతామని అఖిలప్రియ హెచ్చరిక

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 9:31 [IST]

Andhra Pradesh TDP leader and Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya on Tuesday said that she will concentrate on Allagadda after Nandyal by elections. She promised villagers that she will solve all problems within the month.