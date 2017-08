శిల్ప ఏం చేశారు?, వారి మాటలు నమ్మొద్దు: బ్రహ్మానందరెడ్డి ఆగ్రహం

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Posted By: Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Bhuma Nagi Reddy's Loss Because Of Chandrababu Naidu : G. Karunakar Reddy - Oneindia Telugu

English summary

TDP leader and Nandyal MLA candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy takes on at ySRCP candidate Shilpa mohan reddy.