వార్నీ.. గంజాయి కొనలేక.. ఏకంగా మొక్కనే పెంచేశాడు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A youngster who put a fullstop to his studies and became a auto driver, Ongolu Dinesh, staying in Nunna near to Vijayawada planted a Marijuana Plant in a pot near his house. He told his parents that the plant was given to him under Vanam-Manam Programme. Dinesh and his friends daily purchasing Marijuana from a woman of Payakapuram. One day friends quarrel themselves and went to police station. There, this Marijuana plant topic came out, really police also surprised after knowing that Dinesh is planted that plant at his house.