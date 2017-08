పోలవరానికి రూ.24వేల కోట్లు: పనులు జరగకపోతే కారణాలు చెప్పాల్సిందే

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

The Central Government has transferred a grant of Rs 979.36 crore for the amount spent by the Andhra Pradesh state government on Polavaram project. The Central Government has decided to sanction Rs 24,000 crore by 2019 for this project by making an allocation of Rs 3,500 crore this year and Rs 9,000 crore annually for the next two years.